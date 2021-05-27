Expand / Collapse search
France
Published
Last Update 31 mins ago

French police shoot knife-wielding man: report

The incident occurred in Meudon, a suburb southwest of Paris

By James Leggate | Fox News
Police in France shot a man who threatened officers and passers-by with a knife Thursday evening.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. local time near a vaccination center in Meudon, a suburb southwest of Paris, officials tweeted.

Police responding to reports of the threats shot the man three times as he charged at them with a knife, French newspaper Le Parisien reported. 

The man was driven to an area hospital for treatment, according to the report. A police union representative told the newspaper that the man was alive following the shooting and no officers had been injured. 

The prosecutor’s office said the case did not appear to be terrorism, according to the report.

In a tweet, local officials said it was an isolated incident.