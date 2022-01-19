French man charged with manslaughter after 5-year-old dies in ski collision: report

A man living in France has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly running into a five-year-old girl while skiing, according to reports.

Sky News reported the girl died while she was in a medical helicopter following the incident, which happened at the Flaine ski resort located in the French region of Haute-Savoie.

The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. on Saturday when the man was "skiing at a high speed," according to Karline Bouisset, who is the public prosecutor in Bonneville.

Bouisset said that the man tried to avoid the girl, but was unsuccessful and "violently hit" the girl.

"The child was in a single file behind the group and was about to make a right turn when she was very violently hit by the skier arriving at high speed, who tried in vain to avoid her."

Bouisset added that the man frequently visits the ski resort and has been placed under judicial control. The man has not been named, according to the report.

"He is a 40-year-old man from Haute-Savoie. He is a regular at the resort. He has been placed under judicial control," Bouisset added, according to the report.

The girl was participating in a ski lesson with four other children and was in line for the "Les Serpentines" blue slope.

Sky News reports that if convicted, the man could face up to five years in prison and be forced to pay £62,000 in fines.

The public prosecutor said that several people who saw the incident take place were interviewed.