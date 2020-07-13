French man accused of molesting hundreds of children kills self in Indonesia jail, police say

A French man accused of molesting more than 300 children in Indonesia has died by suspected suicide in his jail cell, local authorities said Monday.

Francois Camille Abello, 65, was found lying in his cell Friday with a wire wrapped around his neck, Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said. Abello died Sunday after three days in the hospital.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL FORCED TO DON PAPER ATTIRE AT NY PRISON AMID SUICIDE CONCERNS: REPORT

“His condition was stable a day afterward, but then deteriorated [because] of brain damage due to lack of oxygen after the suicide attempt,” Yunus said.

Abello was arrested last month in a hotel room in the capital Jakarta after nearby residents tipped off police to a foreigner suspected of exploiting children, according to investigators.

Police said he was found in the hotel room with two naked underage girls, the BBC reported.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL'S LAWYERS CITE COVID-19 CONCERNS, PUSH FOR $5M BOND AND HOME CONFINMENT

Videos found on Abello’s computer showed him engaging in illegal sex acts with 305 children aged 10 to 17, police said during a news conference Thursday. Abello appeared at the news conference in handcuffs but did not speak.

Jakarta Police Chief Nana Sudjana said most of Abello’s alleged victims were street children he lured by offering them work as models. Abello paid them between 250,000 and 1 million rupiah ($17 and $70) for engaging in sex acts and beat those who refused, Sudjana said.

He had faced a maximum penalty of chemical castration or death by firing squad under Indonesia’s child protection laws if convicted, Yunus said.

Guards at the detention center were questioned and the cell examined as part of the death investigation, the BBC reported, citing police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

French embassy officials were not available for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.