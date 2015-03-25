French journalist held in Iraq questioned by judge

A defense lawyer says a French journalist held in Iraq for nearly two weeks has appeared before a judge in Baghdad.

Nadir Dendoune was detained in the Iraqi capital on Jan. 23 for allegedly taking photos in restricted areas without a permit.

Dendoune's lawyer Nima al-Rubaie says a judge questioned his client Tuesday and will decide later whether to release him or order a trial.

The Iraqi journalists' union and the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists have urged Iraqi authorities to release Dendoune. The committee has said ambiguities in Iraq's 2011 media law have created unnecessary barriers regarding access to information.