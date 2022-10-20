French diplomat calls nuclear energy key to 'independence' from Russia, defends criticism of Ukraine support

French Ambassador to the U.S. Philippe Etienne defended both France's support of Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and criticism against the U.N. Security Council, telling Fox News Digital that the organization has shown "steel" and "confidence."

"I think the last weeks have shown more steel, more confidence not only in our Western democracies, but also in big south countries such as India and even China in the statements about the consequences of the war," Etienne said during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

The U.N. Security Council faced significant criticism as Russia, serving as a permanent member of the council with veto power on any and all measures, consistently blocked any attempt to condemn Russia’s invasion or calls for a ceasefire or humanitarian corridors.

France assumed the role of President of the Security Council for the month of September, during which time the conflict saw particular escalation as Putin announced the annexation of four contested regions in Ukraine. France's U.N. Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere said at the start of his tenure as president of the council that the Ukraine conflict would be "at the heart" of the Security Council’s considerations.

Etienne, who previously served as an advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, said it is critical for Ukraine’s allies to maintain pressure on Russia, even as the sanctions enacted in response to the invasion continue to rebound on the rest of the world.

"We really have to create more and more pressure and also, of course, to care for the problems created as this war to all countries, for instance, food security, energy," Etienne said.

He dismissed criticism that argued France has not done enough to support Ukraine against Russia, pointing to humanitarian assistance and claiming France led the European Union initiative to supply Ukraine with weapons and training.

"I think we have done, and we are continuing to do very much, not only as president of the Union to welcome the refugees, to decide with our E.U. colleagues, to welcome the refugees on humanitarian and economic support but also in the military field," he said, noting that while France sat as President of the European Union, it approved "budgets of the European Union" to supply Ukraine with weapons.

"It's a first in history," he insisted. "It was decided under our presidency … but also by a direct bilateral military agreement, such as artillery, which are quite appreciated by the Ukrainians and which support their efforts quite a lot."

Western nations hoped to cripple the Russian economy and force Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw from the conflict. However, Putin instead decreased gas deliveries to Europe, eventually shutting down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany as well as gas to Bulgaria and Poland. The shutdown, as well as other factors, caused energy prices to spike and prompted fears of an energy crisis ahead of winter.

European nations have, therefore, looked at ways to secure greater independence from Russia, which supplied roughly 29% of Europe’s crude oil imports – dwarfing that of the U.S., which stands as the second-biggest supplier with 9%, per Eurostat figures.

To combat that severe drop in supply, Greece and Bulgaria expanded their pipeline, while Denmark activated the Baltic Pipeline – both of which will help supply oil and gas to the Balkans and ease Russia’s grip on the region.

France believes its continued investment in nuclear energy plays a vital role in helping secure energy independence from Russia.

"This energy supply for France has always had a very important content coming from nuclear energy," Etienne stated. "Not only [do] we have our nuclear energy production now, but also our president announced already one year ago before the war [the] new construction of a new generation of nuclear plants."

"So nuclear civil nuclear energy definitively will be and remain like renewable energy is a very important part of our supply," Etienne added. "It's good for our independence, but it's also good for our climate transition."

Even Germany has undertaken a reversal on its decision to fully shut down all nuclear plants by the end of 2022, instead keeping two of its remaining three plants running to help ease the growing energy crisis.

Etienne also discussed French plans to help ease concerns over a food shortage, as Russia stalled on exports of fertilizers and grains. Russia and Ukraine together produce 29% of global exports of grains, earning the nickname "the breadbasket of Europe."

"President Macron already back, I think, in March … was the first leader in the West to propose a coalition of international organizations like the World Food Program and the alliance called a Food and Alimentation Resilience Mission Farm to help countries threatened by the consequences on their food supply," Etienne explained. "Definitely, we have a plan, we have proposals and we are acting on this framework."