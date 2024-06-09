Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

France

France's Macron calls snap legislative elections after party's resounding defeat in EU vote

2 rounds of voting to take place on June 30, July 7

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling a snap legislative election after his party suffered a heavy defeat in elections for the European Parliament.

FRANCE SHARES ETERNAL FLAME WITH US FOR D-DAY COMMEMORATION

French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Sunday his intent to dissolve the National Assembly and call a snap legislative election. (AP/Francois Mori)

In an address to the nation from the Élysée presidential palace, Macron said: "I’ve decided to give you back the choice of our parliamentary future through the vote. I am therefore dissolving the National Assembly." The vote will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7, he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The move comes as first projected results from France on Sunday put the far-right National Rally party well ahead in the European Union’s parliamentary election, defeating Macron’s pro-European centrists, according to French opinion poll institutes.