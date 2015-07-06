Expand / Collapse search
World
Last Update December 7, 2015

France's Hollande kicks off 2-day African visit in Benin before stops in Angola, Cameroon

By | Associated Press
    French President Francois Hollande, center left, arrives in the early hours of the morning at Cotonou airport in Cotonou, Benin, Thursday, July 2, 2015. French President Francois Hollande will visit Benin , Angola and Cameroon for talks on economic and social issues. (AP Photo/Valentin Salako) (The Associated Press)

    French President Francois Hollande, center right, greets people as he arrives in the early hours of the morning at Cotonou airport in Cotonou, Benin, Thursday, July 2, 2015. French President Francois Hollande will visit Benin, Angola and Cameroon for talks on economic and social issues. (AP Photo/Valentin Salako) (The Associated Press)

COTONOU, Benin – French President Francois Hollande has begun a two-day visit to Africa where he will hold talks with the leaders of Benin, Angola and Cameroon.

Hollande spoke at a news conference Thursday after meeting with Benin President Thomas Boni Yayi, less than a month after the Francophone West African country's leader met with his French counterpart in Paris.

The French leader is scheduled to meet Benin's parliamentary leaders later Thursday before flying to Angola.

Hollande will meet Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos on Friday and then continue to Cameroon for talks with President Paul Biya.