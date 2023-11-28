Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

France

France to impose complete smoking ban at beaches, other public properties

France reports an annual 75,000 tobacco-related deaths

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

France will ban smoking on all beaches, in public parks, forests and some other public areas as part of a national anti-tobacco plan presented by the health minister on Tuesday.

UK PROPOSES GRADUAL INCREASE IN LEGAL SMOKING AGE TO PHASE OUT YOUTH SMOKING

Tobacco products cause 75,000 avoidable deaths a year in France, Minister of Health and Prevention Aurélien Rousseau said on BFM television. The government will introduce legislation at the start of next year to enlarge the scope of places where fines can be levied for smoking, he said.

Cigarette-filled public ashtray at French beach

An ashtray filled with cigarette butts is photographed at a beach in southwestern France, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo Bob Edme)

"Beaches, parks, around schools -– lots of places had started these experiments and now, it’s true, we’re heading to a general rule to show our determination," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Legislators also intend to outlaw single-use disposable e-cigarettes, with an initial vote on a draft law to ban them expected in the National Assembly next month.