France deploys thousands of police officers amid riots, hundreds arrested

Hundreds of people in France have been arrested since the riots began

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Riots break out in France after police kill teen Video

Riots break out in France after police kill teen

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan has the latest on why police opened fire on a delivery driver on 'Special Report.'

Officials in France are deploying 45,000 police officers and armored vehicles as a fourth night of riots approaches stemming from a fatal police involved shooting of a teenager during a traffic stop.

The unrest has hit many cities in France including Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille.

Nahel M., a 17-year-old was shot and killed by police in the Nanterre suburb of Paris. The incident was captured on video, and ignited the riots that are being seen around the European country.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that 270 people were arrested on Friday night, with a total of 1,100 people arrested since the protests began.

FRANCE RIOTS: WHAT VACATIONERS NEED TO KNOW AS VIOLENT PROTESTS CONTINUE

France Riots

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 28. (Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq)

France Riots

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 28. (Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq)

In Marseille, rioters robbed a gun store, taking some of their hunting rifles but didn't steal ammunition.

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan on Friday tweeted that the French government needs to send more troops, saying "The scenes of pillaging and violence are unacceptable."

FRANCE WILL DEPLOY 40,000 OFFICERS TO CRACK DOWN ON RIOTS AFTER DEADLY POLICE SHOOTING

France Riots

Vehicles burn during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, June 28. (Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq)

Darmanin requested that local authorities stop bus and tram traffic after 9 p.m., adding that 45,000 officers are being deployed.

"The next hours will be decisive and I know I can count on your flawless efforts," he wrote to the country's firefighters and police officers.

France Riots

People attend a march in tribute to Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 29. The slogan reads "Justice for Nahel". (Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier)

When asked on a TV News channel if the government would declare a state of emergency, he said "Quite simply, we're not ruling out any hypothesis and we'll see after tonight what the President of the Republic chooses."

Reuters contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.