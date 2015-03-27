France counts half of 16 dead in Morocco bombing

France's Foreign Ministry has confirmed eight French nationals were among 16 people killed in a terror bombing at a cafe popular with tourists in Morocco.

Ministry spokesman Bernard Valero said Monday that nine French were also wounded in Thursday's blast at the Argana cafe overlooking the historic Djemaa el-Fna square in Marrakech.

Morocco's Interior Ministry has said three Moroccans, a Briton, a Canadian, a Dutch, a Portuguese and a Swiss national also died. Amid the ruin, officials needed several days to identify some of the dead.

The attack has jolted the crucial tourism industry in the relatively peaceful North African country amid upheaval across the Arab world.

No one has claimed responsibility, but Morocco's interior minister has said the attack bears the hallmarks of al-Qaida.