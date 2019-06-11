Former S. Korean first lady, feminist Lee Hee-ho dies at 96

Lee Hee-ho, a South Korean feminist activist who fought for democracy against dictatorships alongside her husband and future President Kim Dae-jung, has died. She was 96.

Park Han-shik, an official from the Kim Dae Jung Peace Center, said Tuesday the devoutly Christian Lee left a will saying that she would pray for South Korean people and for a peaceful unification with North Korea in heaven. She died Monday of old age.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in tweeted the country has lost a "great person" who devoted her life to women and democracy.

Lee campaigned for women's rights since the 1950s. She married the late Kim in 1962 when he was a dissident politician. Kim survived a death sentence and an assassination attempt by dictators before winning the presidency in 1997.