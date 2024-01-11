Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Central America

Former Guatemalan interior minister arrested for not forcibly removing protesters

Napoléon Barrientos pushed for dialogue with pro-Arévalo protesters

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Guatemalan police on Thursday arrested the country's former interior minister for allegedly not carrying out his duties when he opted for dialogue with protesters rather than using force to remove them as a court had ordered.

Police arrested Napoléon Barrientos at his home, leading him out in handcuffs and a bulletproof vest. Barrientos told reporters he didn’t know why he was being arrested.

GUATEMALA'S FORMER PRESIDENT RELEASED ON BOND; LEAVES PRISON FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2015

The Attorney General’s Office said in a message to the press that Barrientos hadn’t complied with a court order to maintain public order.

Napoléon Barrientos

Former Guatemalan Interior Minister Napoléon Barrientos is escorted by police while awaiting a court hearing in Guatemala City, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Barrientos resigned in October, after weeks of nationwide protests aimed at forcing the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras. The protests were in response to Porras’ persecution of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo, his party and electoral officials.

The retired brigadier general had said publicly that he preferred to seek dialogue with the protesters. Porras had called for the immediate removal of roadblocks, with force if necessary. Hours before Barrientos resigned, she had called for him to be fired for not following a court order to clear them.

The stunning turn of events for a former cabinet minister comes just days before Arévalo is scheduled to be sworn in as Guatemala’s next president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Porras’ office has a number of open investigations against Arévalo and his party that outside observers have criticized as politically motivated.