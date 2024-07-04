Expand / Collapse search
Brazil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro indicted by Federal Police in undeclared diamonds case: AP

Specific charges in case of Bolsonaro's alleged receipt of Saudi diamonds yet to be disclosed

Kyle Schmidbauer By Kyle Schmidbauer Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 4

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was indicted by the country's Federal Police for alleged money laundering and criminal association in connection with diamonds he allegedly received from Saudi Arabia while he was in office, a source with knowledge of the accusations told The Associated Press.

Reports of the indictment were confirmed by two officials who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity. However, the crimes of which the Federal Police are accusing the former president have not been disclosed.

BRAZILIAN POLICE INVESTIGATE FORMER PRESIDENT BOLSONARO'S ALLIES OVER ALLEGED ELECTION INTERFERENCE

Jair Bolsonaro speaking

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly been indicted over his undisclosed receipt of diamonds from Saudi Arabia. (Andressa Anholete/Getty Images)

The Brazilian Supreme Court has yet to receive the police report containing the indictment. Once it does, the document will be reviewed by Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet, an appointee of incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – a leftist firebrand and chief political rival to Bolsonaro.

CONSERVATIVE BRAZILIANS LAUD ELON MUSK AT RALLY IN SUPPORT OF BOLSONARO

Lula da Silva narrowly defeated the right-wing leader in his 2022 re-election bid.

Gonet will then decide whether the allegations against the former president merit criminal charges and a trial.

This is the second formal accusation of criminal wrongdoing against the former president, who in March was charged with forging his COVID-19 vaccine records.

Authorities are also probing his alleged involvement in the incitement of a 2023 uprising in Brasília, Brazil's capital, which sought to oust the newly-elected Lula from office.

Bolsonaro has denied all wrongdoing. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kyle Schmidbauer is a Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. As a graduate of Montclair State University in New Jersey with a background in digital media and SEO, Kyle joined Fox News in late 2022. In addition to publishing news wires with a focus on the Northeastern and Midwestern U.S., he has written on domestic and international politics, elections, business and crime.