Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro indicted by Federal Police in undeclared diamonds case: AP

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was indicted by the country's Federal Police for alleged money laundering and criminal association in connection with diamonds he allegedly received from Saudi Arabia while he was in office, a source with knowledge of the accusations told The Associated Press.

Reports of the indictment were confirmed by two officials who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity. However, the crimes of which the Federal Police are accusing the former president have not been disclosed.

The Brazilian Supreme Court has yet to receive the police report containing the indictment. Once it does, the document will be reviewed by Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet, an appointee of incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – a leftist firebrand and chief political rival to Bolsonaro.

Lula da Silva narrowly defeated the right-wing leader in his 2022 re-election bid.

Gonet will then decide whether the allegations against the former president merit criminal charges and a trial.

This is the second formal accusation of criminal wrongdoing against the former president, who in March was charged with forging his COVID-19 vaccine records.

Authorities are also probing his alleged involvement in the incitement of a 2023 uprising in Brasília, Brazil's capital, which sought to oust the newly-elected Lula from office.

Bolsonaro has denied all wrongdoing.

