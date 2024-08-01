Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

First round of US-made F-16s land in Ukraine as war with Russia rages on

Despite multiple reports citing US intel officials, neither Ukraine nor the Pentagon have officially confirmed the delivery

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
The long-awaited arrival of U.S.-made F-16s have allegedly landed in Ukraine, officials said Wednesday, a move that will help Kyiv revive its air capabilities in its war against Russia. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasized his country’s need for superior air support and aircraft since Russia invaded more than two years ago. 

Despite international willingness to provide warplanes to Kyiv, the U.S. previously refused its F-16 technology over concerns it could escalate the war beyond Ukraine’s borders – a similar position it took with other wartime capabilities like long-range ATACMS missile systems and Abrams M1 tanks before Washington again capitulated. 

F-16s Ukraine

A Belgian F-16 jet fighter takes part in the NATO Air Nuclear drill, "Steadfast Noon," at the Kleine-Brogel Air Base in Belgium on Oct. 18, 2022. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, an ardent supporter of Kyiv, took to X to confirm the delivery and said, "F-16s in Ukraine. Another impossible thing turned out to be totally possible."

Despite multiple reports citing U.S. intelligence officials, neither the Pentagon nor Ukrainian defense officials have officially confirmed that the sorely needed warplanes have been delivered.

Kyiv’s push to keep the F-16 arrival a secret is not a surprising decision given the security challenges the planes will prove for the war-torn state. 

Ukrainian pilots have been training on F-16 systems in the U.S. and in Europe as they look to roll out a new defense with the modern warplanes.

However, Ukraine will also need to secure the planes while they remain on the ground as they are expected to be a top target for Russian forces looking to destroy the F-16s. 

Zelenksyy f-16

From left to right, Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgium Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder listen as they meet with Belgian F-16 pilots, instructors and technical staff during an inspection visit at the Melsbroek Military Airport in Steenokkerzeel, northeast of Brussels, on May 28, 2024. (Photo by ERIC LALMAND/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

When asked about the arrival of the F-16s by reporters Wednesday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, "I'm certainly not going to talk about weapons capabilities." 

"We have said, and said at the NATO summit, that the process of providing F-16s to Ukraine continues to move forward," he added. "We said that they will be operational by the end of the summer. We have no reason to doubt that."

Zelenskyy has long emphasized the important role F-16s would serve in bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses as Russia continues to pummel the country with drone and missile strikes. 

Russian airstrikes on Kyiv

Wreckage and debris outside a damaged shopping center in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv from Russian air strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 March 2022. (Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Last night alone, almost 90 ‘Shahed’ drones were shot down," Zelenskyy said in a Wednesday address to the nation.  "This is a serious result. I thank everyone for their precision: our mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft crews, anti-aircraft gunners, electronic warfare specialists — everyone."

"You have done an excellent job in the skies across many of our regions," he added. "It is also crucial to increase Ukraine's skies defense capabilities."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

