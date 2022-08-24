Finnish PM Sanna Marin apologizes for photo of topless women making out at her summer home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin expressed regret after a photo of two topless women kissing at her summer home was leaked on social media.

The image shows two young women lifting their shirts as they kiss with a sign saying "Finland" covering their breasts. Marin is not seen in the image.

The photo was reportedly taken in the bathroom of the prime minister's 1873 luxury villa.

"I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologize for it. Such a picture should not have been taken," Marin said of the incident, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE. Finnish media reported that she spoke with broken voice and red eyes.

"We were using the sauna facilities and the garden area, but we did not spend time inside the Kesäranta house, although the downstairs guest toilets were in use," Marin said, according to translations from the Associated Press.

Clips of Marin, 36, partying with Finnish celebrities exploded on social media following last week's leaks. Critics urged her to take a drug test following the incident, and she complied.

Marin said she took the test on Friday and the results came back negative Monday — just as new video surfaced of her dancing with a man who is not her husband.

Supporters boast Marin's frequent partying with celebrities brings youth and a sense of cool to the office, while detractors claim the public exposure and lack of professionalism is unbecoming for a world leader.

Marin is the world's youngest head-of-state. Her nighttime activities last made headlines when she appeared at a Finnish nightclub after being exposed to someone who was positive for COVID-19.

Marin says she was not impaired while at the party and did not see anyone there doing drugs.