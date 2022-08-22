Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

Finnish PM tests negative for drugs after nightclub video leak

Finnish PM Sanna Marin has pushed back on critics of her dancing video, saying she doesn't plan to change

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Finnish PM: joining NATO an 'act of peace' Video

Finnish PM: joining NATO an 'act of peace'

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on the latest from the war in Ukraine and efforts by Sweden and Finland to join NATO on 'The Story.'

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin tested negative for drugs Monday after a controversial video of her dancing at a nightclub leaked last week.

Clips of Marin, 36, partying with Finnish celebrities exploded on social media following last week's leaks. Critics urged her to take a drug test following the incident, and she complied.

Marin said she took the test on Friday and the results came back negative Monday, according to Reuters.

Marin pushed back on critics last week, saying she didn't plan on changing anything about her lifestyle.

"I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age," she said at the time.

FINLAND'S 36-YEAR-OLD PRIME MINISTER APOLOGIZES FOR CLUBBING AFTER COVID-19 CLOSE CONTACT

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin holds a rainbow flag as she takes part in the 2022 Helsinki Pride march in Helsinki, Finland, on July 2, 2022. - Finland OUT (Photo by Saara Peltola / LEHTIKUVA / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by SAARA PELTOLA/LEHTIKUVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin holds a rainbow flag as she takes part in the 2022 Helsinki Pride march in Helsinki, Finland, on July 2, 2022. - Finland OUT (Photo by Saara Peltola / LEHTIKUVA / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by SAARA PELTOLA/LEHTIKUVA/AFP via Getty Images) ((Photo by SAARA PELTOLA/LEHTIKUVA/AFP via Getty Images))

"I am going to be exactly the same person as I have been until now, and I hope that it will be accepted," she added.

NATO WON'T SEEK MILITARY BASES, NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN FINLAND, PM SAYS

Marin says she was not impaired while at the party and she didn't see anyone there doing drugs. Marin

Marin is the world's youngest head-of-state. Her nighttime activities last made headlines when she appeared at a Finnish nightclub after being exposed to someone who was positive for COVID-19.

Marin faced further criticism in the incident for leaving her government phone at home during the night out.

"I should have used better consideration on Saturday night," Marin wrote on Facebook at the time. "I'm really sorry."

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders