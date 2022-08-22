Finnish PM tests negative for drugs after nightclub video leak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin tested negative for drugs Monday after a controversial video of her dancing at a nightclub leaked last week.

Clips of Marin, 36, partying with Finnish celebrities exploded on social media following last week's leaks. Critics urged her to take a drug test following the incident, and she complied.

Marin said she took the test on Friday and the results came back negative Monday, according to Reuters.

Marin pushed back on critics last week, saying she didn't plan on changing anything about her lifestyle.

"I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age," she said at the time.

FINLAND'S 36-YEAR-OLD PRIME MINISTER APOLOGIZES FOR CLUBBING AFTER COVID-19 CLOSE CONTACT

"I am going to be exactly the same person as I have been until now, and I hope that it will be accepted," she added.

NATO WON'T SEEK MILITARY BASES, NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN FINLAND, PM SAYS

Marin says she was not impaired while at the party and she didn't see anyone there doing drugs. Marin

Marin is the world's youngest head-of-state. Her nighttime activities last made headlines when she appeared at a Finnish nightclub after being exposed to someone who was positive for COVID-19.

Marin faced further criticism in the incident for leaving her government phone at home during the night out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP