Father of Dead British Soldier Slams New Army Report

The father of the first British soldier killed in action in Helmand province has slammed a new Army report that ruled out equipment shortages as a factor in his death, Sky News reported.

Captain James Philippson was shot dead while taking part in a 50-man operation to rescue a British patrol that had been ambushed by the Taliban west of Sangin in June 2006, Sky News reported.

His inquest last year heard evidence of shortages of kit, including night vision goggles - prompting a stinging verdict from the coroner.

But a fresh Army Board of Inquiry report into the 29-year-old's death found a lack of equipment was not to blame, the Web site reported.

It concluded: "There is no evidence that a lack of training, either collective or individual, or a lack of equipment, was an issue which directly contributed to the death of Captain Philippson," the Web site reported.

