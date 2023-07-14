Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Fatal stabbing at church-run center in Dutch city leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Assailant's motives remain unclear as he swiftly fled the scene after the attack

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One man was killed and two people injured, one seriously, in a stabbing on Friday at a church-run center that houses several aid organizations in the Dutch university city of Leiden, police said.

A man entered the center, a former bakery in the historic heart of the university city, just before 9:30 a.m. and "for as yet unclear reasons stabbed the victims and then fled," police said in a statement.

A 66-year-old man "was so badly injured that he died at the scene, two others were taken to a hospital," police said.

BIDEN NIBBLES ON FRIGHTENED YOUNG GIRL DURING TRIP TO FINLAND, WEIRDING OUT TWITTER USERS

Europe Fox News graphic

Police say that one person has died and two are wounded, one seriously, in a stabbing at a church-run center that houses several aid organizations in the Dutch university city of Leiden. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The chairman of the center, Bert Verweij, told regional broadcaster Omroep West that the three wounded people were a staff member, a volunteer and a worker at one of the organizations that uses the center.

The center houses organizations that offer help to people including homeless people, migrants and asylum-seekers.

Police appealed for assistance in tracking down the suspect, but warned members of the public not to approach him. They described the man as having "dark skin, short hair and beard" and said he also had a head wound.

Further details were not immediately available. Calls to the center went unanswered.