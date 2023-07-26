Expand / Collapse search
Fatal crash of Saudi F-15SA fighter jet during training exercise; crew onboard killed

Investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the crash

A Saudi F-15SA fighter jet crashed during a training exercise Wednesday, killing the crew on board, the kingdom said.

A statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency said the crash happened near the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, some 506 miles southwest of the capital, Riyadh.

IRANIAN HORNET'S NEST OF TERROR GROUPS SURROUND ISRAEL AMID CALLS FOR NEW US SANCTIONS

The fatal crash of a Saudi F-15SA fighter jet during a training exercise left the crew onboard dead. 

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Malki said in the statement that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The F-15SA is a two-seat fighter jet. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the number of those killed in the crash.

The Royal Saudi Air Force flies dozens of the McDonnell Douglas fighter jet in its fleet.