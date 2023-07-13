GOP rep pushes to send more fighters to Israel in defense bill

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., is pushing to send F-35 and F-15 fighter jets to Israel as part of this year's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"I proposed this amendment because it is crucial to recognize that maintaining Israel's defense capabilities is directly tied to the national security interests of the United States," Mills told Fox News Digital. "By prioritizing the upgrading and sale of F-15s and F-35s to Israel, we strengthen our ally's ability to defend itself and contribute to regional stability."

The amendment, No. 118, would also require the secretary of defense to provide a report to Congress on the progress and delivery schedule of shipments of the fighters no later than 180 days after this year's NDAA is enacted. It would also require that the report outline additional ways the production rate of the aircraft could be improved.

The push comes as House Republicans have sought dozens of amendments to the annual "must-pass" defense budget, including an effort to roll back what some have called "woke" policies in the military. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said House Republicans would be offering more than 200 amendments to tackle the "woke training" and ensure the military stands ready to stand up to adversaries such as China.

"We've seen with [President] Biden moving the focus of our Department of Defense away from its core mission and trying to inject his woke ideology, and the left’s woke ideology, at the expense of our ability to confront our adversaries," Scalise said.

Mills has also been involved in that effort, introducing an amendment during the House Foreign Relations Committee markup of the bill last month to eliminate the Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion.

"This whole push towards being able to out-pronoun our enemies, to be able to out-he/him, she/her, they/them, I can tell you is not what the priorities are of our adversaries like China and Russia," Mills said at the time.

The amendment also comes ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s speech to mark Israel’s 75th anniversary in front of a joint session of Congress next week. The speech has drawn the ire of progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who vowed to boycott the event while arguing that Herzog is in charge of the "most right-wing government in Israel’s history at a time when the government is openly promising to ‘crush’ Palestinian hopes of statehood."

But Mills told Fox News Digital that continued support for Israel is vital for U.S. interests and that his amendment serves the interest of both countries.

"Together, we can bolster our mutual security and reinforce our commitment to a strong alliance," Mills said.