Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa
Published

Farm attack kills 'about 15' in West African nation of Benin

Several other people were also reportedly abducted in the Benin attack

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An attack by unidentified armed persons in the north of the small West African nation of Benin has killed "about 15 people," according to the government's spokesperson.

Spokesperson Wilfried Houngbedji told AP by telephone Thursday that the attack on a farm in the commune of Kerou, some 370 miles north of Benin’s largest city Cotonou, began on Monday night.

Local media reported that several other people were abducted by the attackers.

OVER 4,000 FAMILIES DISPLACED BY BURUNDI FLOODS

Over the past three years, Benin and neighboring Togo have suffered multiple deadly extremist attacks, with an increased risk of violence from al-Qaida and Islamic State-linked groups spreading further south from Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

At a news conference Wednesday, Houngbedji earlier said Benin’s president, Patrice Talon, had called for a fact-finding mission in the area "to assess the real circumstances of the occurrence of this tragedy and consequently to draw lessons from it."

Africa Fox News graphic

Benin has been suffering from extremist attacks over the past few years. (Fox News)

The spokesperson suggested the military might have been able to do more to prevent the attack, without providing details.

The Kerou region is not far from Benin's borders with Burkina Faso and Niger. The region, which is mountainous in places, has experienced a history of violence for more than two years, especially attacks by unidentified individuals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In May 2019, two French tourists were kidnapped by jihadists in a national park in northern Benin and their Beninese guide was killed. The French army later intervened to rescue them in northern Burkina. Two French soldiers were killed in the mission.

At least two attacks on Beninese soldiers in the border region with Burkina and Niger in July 2022 were claimed by the armed group "Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS)".