Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TERRORISM
Published

Family details horrific abuse at hands of female ISIS leader as judge weighs 20-year sentencing

Allison Fluke-Ekren allegedly forced her 13-year-old daughter to marry an ISIS terrorist

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
The real concern is the Islamic State: Gen. Petraeus Video

The real concern is the Islamic State: Gen. Petraeus

Former CIA director Gen. David Petraeus explains the threat that the Islamic State poses compared to al Qaeda on 'Your World.'

Family members of a convicted ISIS battalion leader detailed extensive physical and sexual abuse as a judge weighs sentencing, according to a court filing. 

Kansas native Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, faces a possible 20-year sentence for her crimes, which include providing material support to Islamic State. She pleaded guilty to terrorism charges after admitting she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, an all-female battalion of the Islamic State comprised of around 100 women and girls. 

The Khatiba Nusaybah includes some members as young as 10, who learn to use automatic weapons, grenades and suicide belts. 

However, the sentencing may rely on the "cruelty" of various kinds Fluke-Ekren allegedly engaged in with her own children. 

ISIS RESURFACING IN IRAQ AS COUNTRY LOOKS TO HIT BACK AT TERROR ORGANIZATION

"Allison Fluke-Ekren brainwashed young girls and trained them to kill," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh wrote in a sentencing memo. "She carved a path of terror, plunging her own children into unfathomable depths of cruelty by physically, psychologically, emotionally, and sexually abusing them." 

This undated photo provided by the Alexandria, Virginia, sheriff's office in January 2022 shows Allison Fluke-Ekren. Fluke-Ekren, a Kansas native convicted of leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State group, had a long history of behavior that included sexual and physical abuse of her own children, family members said in court filings Oct. 19, 2022. 

This undated photo provided by the Alexandria, Virginia, sheriff's office in January 2022 shows Allison Fluke-Ekren. Fluke-Ekren, a Kansas native convicted of leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State group, had a long history of behavior that included sexual and physical abuse of her own children, family members said in court filings Oct. 19, 2022.  (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

One of Fluke-Ekren’s daughters claimed her mother would "beat my body, leaving my muscles cramping in agony." 

PIKE COUNTY MASSACRE: OHIO MAN TESTIFIES HE ‘HAD NO CHOICE’ BUT TO KILL BABY'S MOM

"(She) would then go to her room and masturbate over the fact that she beat me. I could hear her from the other room," the daughter said.

Iraqi Public Mobilization Forces during a battle with an ISIS cell in Iraq.

Iraqi Public Mobilization Forces during a battle with an ISIS cell in Iraq. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Fluke-Ekren’s son claimed his mother molested him, saying his mother is a "monster" who "enjoys torturing children for sexual pleasure." 

2 MEXICAN GANG MEMBERS SENTENCED TO LIFE AFTER KILLING US CONSULATE WORKER, 2 OTHERS

"I know her and I know she wants to lie her way out of this, to get a slap on the wrist and try to use a sob story to once again get power and access to victims," the son wrote.

This Sunday, April 19, 2020 file photo, shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria. The head of the U.N. food agency warned of starvation and another wave of mass migration from Syria to Europe unless donors countries step up financial assistance to the war-ravaged country. 

This Sunday, April 19, 2020 file photo, shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria. The head of the U.N. food agency warned of starvation and another wave of mass migration from Syria to Europe unless donors countries step up financial assistance to the war-ravaged country.  (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)

However, Fluke-Ekren has denied many of these abuse allegations and complained she has an inadequate opportunity to refute the statements. 

She said she is "shocked and saddened by these allegations but acknowledges (her daughter) experienced trauma in Syria," according to her defense attorney Joseph King. He has pushed for his client to receive sentencing under 20 years. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sentencing is set for Nov. 1, and it remains unclear to what extent these allegations would influence the sentencing as they do not relate directly to the terrorism crimes. The daughter’s testimony was included as she was forced to marry an Islamic State fighter and enrolled in the Khatiba Nusaybah as a child. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 