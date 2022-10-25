Family details horrific abuse at hands of female ISIS leader as judge weighs 20-year sentencing

Family members of a convicted ISIS battalion leader detailed extensive physical and sexual abuse as a judge weighs sentencing, according to a court filing.

Kansas native Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, faces a possible 20-year sentence for her crimes, which include providing material support to Islamic State. She pleaded guilty to terrorism charges after admitting she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, an all-female battalion of the Islamic State comprised of around 100 women and girls.

The Khatiba Nusaybah includes some members as young as 10, who learn to use automatic weapons, grenades and suicide belts.

However, the sentencing may rely on the "cruelty" of various kinds Fluke-Ekren allegedly engaged in with her own children.

"Allison Fluke-Ekren brainwashed young girls and trained them to kill," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh wrote in a sentencing memo. "She carved a path of terror, plunging her own children into unfathomable depths of cruelty by physically, psychologically, emotionally, and sexually abusing them."

One of Fluke-Ekren’s daughters claimed her mother would "beat my body, leaving my muscles cramping in agony."

"(She) would then go to her room and masturbate over the fact that she beat me. I could hear her from the other room," the daughter said.

Fluke-Ekren’s son claimed his mother molested him, saying his mother is a "monster" who "enjoys torturing children for sexual pleasure."

"I know her and I know she wants to lie her way out of this, to get a slap on the wrist and try to use a sob story to once again get power and access to victims," the son wrote.

However, Fluke-Ekren has denied many of these abuse allegations and complained she has an inadequate opportunity to refute the statements.

She said she is "shocked and saddened by these allegations but acknowledges (her daughter) experienced trauma in Syria," according to her defense attorney Joseph King. He has pushed for his client to receive sentencing under 20 years.

The sentencing is set for Nov. 1, and it remains unclear to what extent these allegations would influence the sentencing as they do not relate directly to the terrorism crimes. The daughter’s testimony was included as she was forced to marry an Islamic State fighter and enrolled in the Khatiba Nusaybah as a child.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.