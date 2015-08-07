Explosion, building collapse at chemical plant in western Germany leaves 13 injured, 5 missing
BERLIN – Authorities say that a nitrogen tank has exploded and a building collapsed at a chemical plant in western Germany, injuring 13 people. Five other people weren't immediately accounted for.
News agency dpa reported that the local fire service said five people were seriously injured and eight lightly injured in the incident Wednesday afternoon in Krefeld. It wasn't clear whether the five people counted as missing were in the collapsed building.