European Parliament attacked by hackers after vote naming Russia terrorism sponsor

Russian hackers allegedly attacked the European Parliament website after Russia was declared a state sponsor of terrorism.

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
The European Parliament’s website was down for several hours on Wednesday after "Pro-Kremlin" hackers retaliated against Russia being designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, according to reports.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, European lawmakers voted in favor of declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, saying the country’s use of military strikes on hospitals, schools and energy infrastructure violated international law.

Hacker in a dark hoody sitting in front of a notebook with digital Russian flag and binary streams background cybersecurity concept

Hacker in a dark hoody sitting in front of a notebook with digital Russian flag and binary streams background cybersecurity concept (iStock)

The declaration is mainly symbolic because the European Union cannot enforce the declaration with a legal framework.

After the vote, hackers took the European Parliament’s website down for several hours, Reuters said, with a distributed denial-of-service attack. The site was up again two hours later.

"The European Parliament is under a sophisticated cyberattack," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Twitter. "A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility. Our IT experts are pushing back against it [and] protecting our systems.

"This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: #SlavaUkraini," she added, which means Glory to Ukraine.

A distributed denial-of-service attack is, "a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic."

