©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Israel

European leaders decry Hamas video of Israeli captives: ‘unlimited inhumanity’

Hostages held in Gaza Hamas for nearly 670 days

By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Israeli goal for Gaza is to 'eliminate Hamas' from power, says Israeli journalist Video

Israeli goal for Gaza is to 'eliminate Hamas' from power, says Israeli journalist

Journalist Tal Heinrich explains Israel’s goal for Gaza once there is an end to the ongoing conflict on 'Sunday Night in America.'

Leaders from across Europe responded in horror on Sunday to the recent footage released by Hamas of Israeli captives Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David, who were taken hostage nearly 670 days ago.

French President Emmanuel Macron took to X to call the clearly emancipated state of both hostages a depiction of Hamas’ "unlimited inhumanity" and decried it as "abject cruelty."

"This is what Hamas embodies," he added. 

NETANYAHU RESPONDS AFTER ISRAELI HOSTAGE SEEN EMACIATED, DIGGING GRAVE: 'CRUELTY OF HAMAS HAS NO BOUNDARIES'

Screengrab shows Evyatar David still held by Hamas.

This screengrab from a video released on Aug. 1, 2025 by the armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas shows Israeli hostage Evyatar David looking weak and malnourished. David, who turned 24 in captivity, was abducted during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

Macron — who sent geopolitical shockwaves when he announced late last month that France would recognize the state of Palestine come September — renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the return of all hostages and the full resumption of aid to the area. 

Macron on Sunday doubled down on his call for statehood and said ending the conflict is no longer enough.

"This effort must be accompanied by a political solution for the day after. That solution is the two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace. It is the only possible path toward a future where justice, security, and dignity are guaranteed for all the peoples of the region," he said. 

Macron also made clear his position when it comes to Hamas, which some, including Israel and the U.S., have questioned following his push for Palestinian statehood.

"Let there be no ambiguity: within this political vision that we uphold, we demand the total demilitarization of Hamas, its complete exclusion from any form of governance, and recognition of Israel by the State of Palestine," he added. 

Macron’s announcement prompted other Western nations to follow suit, including the U.K., Canada and even Germany — though Berlin’s position on statehood has left room for some ambiguity.

FREED AMERICAN-ISRAELI HOSTAGE DETAILS STARVATION AND ABUSE BY HAMAS AS FAMILIES PUSH TRUMP FOR DEAL

Image of Rom Braslavski taken from screen grab of Hamas hostage video.

This screengrab from a video released on July 31 by Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, shows a hostage, identified as Rom Braslavski by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. (/Islamic Jihad Media Office/AFP via Getty Images)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz echoed Macron’s comments in an interview with German outlet Bild on Sunday and reportedly said the videos of the hostages "show that Hamas should no longer play a role in the future of Gaza."

Merz also called on Israel not to block more aid to Gaza in retaliation for the cruelty. 

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy also took to X on Sunday and called the videos "sickening" displays of Hamas "propaganda."

"Every hostage must be released unconditionally," he said. "Hamas must disarm and have no control over Gaza. 

"We are working with partners on a long-term solution and plan for peace. This must begin with an immediate ceasefire, that frees the hostages, as well as removing inhumane aid restrictions," Lammy added. 

The recently released footage of two of the 50 hostages still held in Gaza coincided with a trip White House envoy Steve Witkoff took to Israel late last week, during which he visited with leaders and the families of the hostages in Tel Aviv.

Reporting has suggested the U.S. is now pushing for a comprehensive deal that would include a complete ceasefire and the return of all hostages, rather than incremental deals apparently favored by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hostages still held in Gaza

Families of hostages protest, demanding their release from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, at the plaza known as the hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Witkoff reportedly told the families of the hostages that he believes the U.S. and the other allied nations are helping to mediate the negotiations, that a deal is close to being secured – though this belief has been expressed numerous times to no avail

Only American hostage Edan Alexander has been released under a deal not previously forged by the Biden and the then-incoming Trump administrations, which saw the release of 33 hostages by March.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.