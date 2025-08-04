European leaders decry Hamas video of Israeli captives: ‘unlimited inhumanity’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leaders from across Europe responded in horror on Sunday to the recent footage released by Hamas of Israeli captives Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David, who were taken hostage nearly 670 days ago.

French President Emmanuel Macron took to X to call the clearly emancipated state of both hostages a depiction of Hamas’ "unlimited inhumanity" and decried it as "abject cruelty."

"This is what Hamas embodies," he added.

Macron — who sent geopolitical shockwaves when he announced late last month that France would recognize the state of Palestine come September — renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the return of all hostages and the full resumption of aid to the area.

Macron on Sunday doubled down on his call for statehood and said ending the conflict is no longer enough.

"This effort must be accompanied by a political solution for the day after. That solution is the two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace. It is the only possible path toward a future where justice, security, and dignity are guaranteed for all the peoples of the region," he said.

Macron also made clear his position when it comes to Hamas, which some, including Israel and the U.S., have questioned following his push for Palestinian statehood.

"Let there be no ambiguity: within this political vision that we uphold, we demand the total demilitarization of Hamas, its complete exclusion from any form of governance, and recognition of Israel by the State of Palestine," he added.

Macron’s announcement prompted other Western nations to follow suit, including the U.K., Canada and even Germany — though Berlin’s position on statehood has left room for some ambiguity.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz echoed Macron’s comments in an interview with German outlet Bild on Sunday and reportedly said the videos of the hostages "show that Hamas should no longer play a role in the future of Gaza."

Merz also called on Israel not to block more aid to Gaza in retaliation for the cruelty.

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy also took to X on Sunday and called the videos "sickening" displays of Hamas "propaganda."

"Every hostage must be released unconditionally," he said. "Hamas must disarm and have no control over Gaza.

"We are working with partners on a long-term solution and plan for peace. This must begin with an immediate ceasefire, that frees the hostages, as well as removing inhumane aid restrictions," Lammy added.

The recently released footage of two of the 50 hostages still held in Gaza coincided with a trip White House envoy Steve Witkoff took to Israel late last week, during which he visited with leaders and the families of the hostages in Tel Aviv.

Reporting has suggested the U.S. is now pushing for a comprehensive deal that would include a complete ceasefire and the return of all hostages, rather than incremental deals apparently favored by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Witkoff reportedly told the families of the hostages that he believes the U.S. and the other allied nations are helping to mediate the negotiations, that a deal is close to being secured – though this belief has been expressed numerous times to no avail.

Only American hostage Edan Alexander has been released under a deal not previously forged by the Biden and the then-incoming Trump administrations, which saw the release of 33 hostages by March.