Enterprising daredevil in wheelchair hitches ride off back of South African truck in viral video

That's one way to get around.

A person in a wheelchair left some motorists stunned after he was spotted hitching a ride from a truck moving along a busy South African motorway.

A video, filmed near Pretoria which has since gone viral, shows the person using his right arm to hold on to the corner of the moving truck.

According to some reports, the truck is going about 50mph down the center lane while the daredevil seems more than happy to continue the free ride.

When a red car drives past the truck, the person lets go and expertly pushes himself away from the vehicle and onto a nearby off-ramp.

“I gave up, this country needs more than lukau’s resurrection,” the person who shared the video wrote on Twitter, referencing a recent stunt by South African preacher Alph Lukau who claimed to have resurrected a man at his church in Johannesburg.

The reaction from other users was priceless, with one person actually sharing another clip purportedly showing the daredevil taking a similar ride.

"This guy is a legend," a woman filming the clip can be heard saying.

South Africa’s Road Traffic Management Corporation, however, took a dim view of the stunt, slamming the daredevil, saying: “In a country where we lose close to 14 000 people annually as a result of road crashes this is totally unacceptable. We condemn this dangerous behavior.”