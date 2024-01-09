Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

Englishman sentenced for trying to sell walking stick he falsely claimed was Queen Elizabeth's

Dru Marshall, 26, of Hampshire, England, falsely claimed proceeds from sale would go to cancer research

Associated Press
Published
A 26-year-old man who tried to sell what he claimed was a walking stick used by the late Queen Elizabeth II has been sentenced for defrauding eBay buyers.

Dru Marshall, from Hampshire in southern England, claimed he was a senior footman at Windsor Castle and that the proceeds from the sale of the "antler walking stick" would go to cancer research. The auction had reached 540 pounds ($686) before he cancelled the listing after learning police had launched an investigation, prosecutors said.

Queen Elizabeth II is seen in London in May 2022

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project at Paddington Station on May 17, 2022, in London. (Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He was found guilty of fraud by false representation at Southampton Magistrates’ Court and sentenced on Monday to a 12-month community order.

"Dru Marshall used the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to try and hoodwink the public with a fake charity auction – fueled by greed and a desire for attention,’’ Julie Macey, a senior crown prosecutor, said. "Marshall’s scheme was ultimately foiled before he could successfully con any unsuspecting victims.’’