English police fatally shoot runaway bull that charged through village

UK primary school went into lockdown, residents were warned to stay inside.

Police shot and killed a runaway bull that charged through an English village as children were being dropped off at school.

Paul Dalton was taking his grandchildren to class Wednesday morning in Haslington, northwestern England, when he said he heard a commotion behind them and turned to see a bull charging up the road.

The primary school went into lockdown and residents were warned to stay indoors as police and the bull's owner tried unsuccessfully to corral the agitated animal.

Because of the risk posed to residents if the rampage continued, Cheshire police said they decided to "dispatch the animal before anyone was seriously hurt."

A police car is shown on Arnold Road in Tottenham, England, on March 6, 2023. English police fatally shot a runaway bull in Haslington, England, on April 19, 2023. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Dalton said on Facebook that when he walked back to his car, he found the avenue blocked by two vans, two trailers and three police cars.

"Had to wait an hour to recover car," he wrote. "Luckily undamaged."