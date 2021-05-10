England reports zero daily COVID-19 deaths for the first time since July

Health officials in England reported zero daily coronavirus deaths on Monday, the first time no COVID-19 fatalities were reported in a 24-hour period since July.

There were 2,357 new cases reported on the same day, according to data released by Public Health England.

Zero deaths were also reported in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Wales reported four coronavirus-related deaths. The figures come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to ease lockdown restrictions.

The news in England marked the first time since July 30 that no deaths occurred within 28 days of COVID-19 positivity, The Guardian reported.

"With deaths and hospitalizations at their lowest level since last July and the UK's four chief medical officers today agreeing a reduction in the alert level, the data now support moving to step three in England from next Monday," Johnson said, according to SKY News.

He said England remained on track to end restrictions on June 21.

Throughout the United Kingdom, more than 35 million people have received their first coronavirus vaccine dose, while nearly 18 million have received both doses, according to government figures.