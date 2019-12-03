English dog turns on microwave, sparks kitchen fire, officials say

A house fire was sparked after a dog apparently turned on a microwave and burned the food inside, fire officials in England said.

The husky was home alone Monday in Standford-Le-Hope, located in Essex, when it "inadvertently turned on the appliance while alone within the kitchen." The package of bread rolls inside the microwave subsequently began to burn, and a small fire ensued.

The dog's owner noticed smoke in their kitchen from a camera feed on their phone, Essex County Fire & Rescue Service said in a news release.

"Clearly this is a very strange incident involving the man's dog, but it could still have been more serious," Geoff Wheal, of the Corringham Fire Station, said in a statement. "When we arrived, the kitchen was filled with smoke. Firefighters ensured that the damage did not spread beyond the kitchen area — but it demonstrates that microwaves shouldn't be used to store food when they aren't in use."

Wheal urged people to keep microwaves free of food, clutter, or other types of packaging, as "animals or children can turn them on more easily than you might think — so please don't run the risk."

Fire officials said the husky was not harmed during the incident.