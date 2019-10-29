Puppy accidentally starts fire, causes thousands of dollars in damage

This Australian dog learned a new trick: how to start a fire.

Security cameras caught the moment that a small puppy accidentally started a fire in its owner’s Melbourne home. Fortunately, the dog was not injured in the incident, although the flames caused a serious amount of damage.

Danielle Danski watched the fire erupt on her couch in real-time, the New York Post reports. Her 10-month-old puppy Archie apparently got his paws on a BBQ lighter and was somehow able to ignite it.

Danski had mobile access to a live feed, which allowed her to contact the fire department soon after the fire started.

While the flames were quickly noticed and authorities were notified, the fire still reportedly caused a shocking AU$60,000 ($41,000 U.S.) in damage to Danski’s apartment. When she returned home, the scared pup reportedly jumped right into her arms.

While the dog clearly didn’t start the fire on purpose, Archie didn’t escape without punishment.

Danski, who runs an Instagram page for the pooch, changed its handle to “Archie_the_arsonist” after the fire. She captioned the post making the announcement: “We've had a ruff week!”

In a later post, she clarified (written from the puppy’s perspective), “Thanks for all the comments and well wishes. I'm completely fine just made a big mess! Never expected so much attention over this. To the haters out there ...have you never had a pup? Really. We get up to mischief”

Hopefully, this is the last time Archie ever performs this trick.