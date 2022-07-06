Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

France
Published

Rusting Eiffel Tower in need of full repairs: reports

This is the 20th time the tower has been repainted since its opening in 1889

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Eiffel Tower is riddled with rust and is in need of full repairs, but is instead getting a 60 million euro cosmetic paint job ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to confidential reports cited by French magazine, Marianne.

The wrought-iron 324-metre (1,063 ft) high tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, is among the most visited tourist sites in the world, welcoming about six million visitors each year.

Confidential reports by experts cited by Marianne suggest the monument is in a poor state and riddled with rust.

"It is simple, if Gustave Eiffel visited the place he would have a heart attack," one unnamed manager at the tower told Marianne.

Paris, France - February 21, 2014: The Eiffel tower at night seen from the Trocadero square in Paris, France, at February 21, 2014

Paris, France - February 21, 2014: The Eiffel tower at night seen from the Trocadero square in Paris, France, at February 21, 2014 (fox news)

EIFFEL TOWER REOPENS; COVID PASSES REQUIRED AS OF NEXT WEEK

The company that oversees the tower, Societe d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), could not be immediately reached for comment.

The tower is currently undergoing repainting, costing 60 million euros in preparation of the 2024 Olympics. This is the 20th time the tower has been repainted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

About 30% of the tower was supposed to have been stripped and then have two new coats applied, but delays to the work caused by the COVID pandemic and the presence of lead in the old paint means only 5% will be treated, Marianne said.

SETE is reluctant to close the tower for a long time because of the tourist revenue that would be lost, it added.