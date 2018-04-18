Ecuador to suspend mediation of Colombia peace talks

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said he is suspending his country's role as a mediator in peace talks between Colombia's government and the nation's last major rebel army.

Moreno told Colombia's RCN network on Wednesday that he took the decision because the National Liberation Army continues to carry out "terrorist" acts even while negotiating an end to hostilities.

Peace talks between the ELN and Colombia's government have been taking place in Ecuador for more than a year. But they've suffered numerous setbacks, and a temporary cease-fire between the two sides expired in January without yet being renewed.

In recent days, small towns in the volatile Catatumbo region of northeast Colombia have been paralyzed by guerrilla fighting between the ELN and a much-smaller rebel group