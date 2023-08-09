Expand / Collapse search
South America
Published

Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio assassinated at campaign event: report

Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso confirmed the Villavicencio's death in a social media post

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio has been killed in an armed attack at a campaign rally in the capital, according to the country’s president Guillermo Lasso and local media reports.

Lasso confirmed the killing of Villavicencio on social media Wednesday.

"Outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My solidarity and condolences to his wife and daughters," Lasso said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fernando Villavicencio

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador, Aug. 9, 2023. (REUTERS/Karen Toro)

The president continued, vowing that the crime would not go unpunished.

"For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not remain unpunished," Lasso added. "Organized crime has gone very far, but all the weight of the law will fall on them."

US SOLDIERS DRUGGED, KIDNAPPED BY COLOMBIA CRIME RING LED BY MAN NICKNAMED 'HARRY POTTER,' DOJ SAYS

Local media reported that Villavicencio, a former lawmaker who had been polling at 7.5% voting intention, had been shot at a campaign event in Quito.

Ecuador explosion

A view of a controlled explosion of an explosive device left outside the rally site where Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed during a campaign event in Quito, Ecuador, Aug. 9, 2023.  ( REUTERS/Karen Toro)

Social media videos from the campaign show Villavicencio being brought out and ushered to an awaiting car before gunshots are repeatedly heard.

The president vowed that he would host top security officials at an urgent meeting following the shooting.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.