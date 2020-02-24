Expand / Collapse search
Germany
Published

Dozens injured in Germany after car intentionally driven into Carnival parade crowd, police say

Police in Germany arrested a man Monday for intentionally driving his car through a crowd watching a Carnival procession, leaving dozens of people injured, including children, officials say.

The driver --who hasn’t been identified, but is believed to be a local -- was taken into custody in Volksmarsen, about 175 miles southwest of Berlin. The motive was not immediately clear.

“There were several dozen injured, among them some seriously and sadly also children,” police spokesman Henning Hinn told The Associated Press, adding that some of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police and rescue workers stand next to the scene of the incident in Volkmarsen, Germany, on Monday.

TRUCK DRIVER PERFORMS DANGEROUS U-TURN INTO ONCOMING TRAFFIC ON HIGHWAY, GETS ARRESTED

“We are working on the assumption that it was a deliberate act,” Hinn added.

Video from the scene showed a silver Mercedes station wagon with local license plates and its hazard lights blinking on a sidewalk while emergency crews walked by. The crash occurred on the south side of the town, outside a supermarket.

Emergency responders set up a makeshift clinic in a town pharmacy to treat casualties with minor injuries, the regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported. Witnesses said the car drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade.

The car was intentionally driven into the crowd, police say. (AP)

Police in the Hesse state – where Volksmarsen is located -- tweeted that all other Carnival parades there Monday ended after the crash as a precaution.

The crash comes during the height of Germany's celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.