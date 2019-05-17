Hero dog saves life of newborn after teen mom buries boy alive in Thailand

A dog named Ping Pong is being hailed as a hero in Thailand for helping save the life of a newborn baby after the infant's 15-year-old mother tried to hide the birth by burying the boy alive.

Ping Pong, who has only three working legs, was seen scratching at some dirt alongside a farmer's field in Korat, located in the northeastern part of the Asian country on Wednesday.

Ping Pong's owner Usa Nisaika went to check the commotion and found an infant's leg poking up from where the dog was scratching.

Nisaika frantically dug up the 5.2-lbs baby and took him to the hospital where doctors said the infant hadn't suffered any serious injuries.

Nisaika says everyone in the village is amazed by Ping Pong's actions and says "he is a hero because he saved the life of the baby."

"I have had Ping Pong since he was born and he has always been very loyal and obedient," Nisaika told the Mirror. "When he was younger a car hit him and his back leg was injured. He cannot use it but he still helps me when I'm herding cows."

A day after the heroic rescue, police arrested the teenage mother for attempted murder.

She purportedly told police she was trying to hide the birth because she was afraid her parents would be angry at her.

Her parents have offered to take the baby boy but authorities have not agreed to it yet, The Daily Mail reported.

"A team of police and government welfare workers needs to consider the safety of the children," Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Wichian Chantharanothai said.

The governor added that the mother's mental health would be evaluated.

"Police officers are preparing to prosecute the mother but she is also a child and we must consider her mind and be professional," Chantharanothai said. "It is important that she is nurtured and treated fairly."