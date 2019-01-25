Heroic dog guides ambulance to save his unconscious owner

One spirited golden retriever is being praised as a hero on Chinese social media after valiantly guiding an ambulance to locate his owner, who had fallen unconscious.

Dashcam footage captured by emergency responders hit the Internet earlier this week, featuring the plucky pup guiding medical officials through the streets of Yuncheng to his fallen owner, the New York Post reports.

According to the outlet, local residents alerted authorities of the emergency, and the man’s dog personally acted as a rescue escort.

“After making sure we were following it, the dog then picked up speed and started running,” rescuer Jiang Xu told local media of the scene, as per the Post.

The dog soon guided the ambulance to its owner, who is said to have fallen unconscious in an alleyway in his neighborhood.

The man has since recovered and is reportedly being cared for by his son.

The minute-long clip has gone massively viral online, racking up over 38,000 views on YouTube.

“We don't deserve dogs,” Metro wrote of the story.

“Remarkable!” another agreed.

