Doctor Says 35 killed in Libya Amid Unrest

CAIRO -- A Libyan doctor says 35 protesters were killed in the eastern city of Benghazi during clashes Friday with security forces amid protests demanding the ouster of the longtime leader.

The doctor from al-Jalaa hospital says he counted 35 bodies received at his hospital alone, starting in the afternoon Friday.

He says witnesses and survivors told him most of the victims came from an attempted protest outside the residential compound used by Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi when he visits Benghazi. He says security forces inside the compound fired on protesters demonstrating outside.

The doctor spoke on condition his name not be used for fear of retaliation. He said he could not keep track of the number of wounded.