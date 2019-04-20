Expand / Collapse search
Senior British politician Diane Abbott apologizes after photo captures her drinking on train

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott has apologized after a photo circulated showing her drinking on the London Overground, where it is illegal to consume alcohol. 

Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott has apologized after she was pictured drinking alcohol on a London Overground train.

Abbott, 65, tweeted: “A photo of me drinking from a can of M&S [British supermarket chain Marks & Spencer] mojito on the Overground has been circulated. I’m sincerely sorry for drinking on TFL.”

It is illegal to consume alcohol on any bus or train run by Transport for London’s network, the BBC reported. The rule was introduced in 2008 by Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London. The Sun obtained a photo of the politician drinking the alcoholic drink.

Abbott, Labour’s spokeswoman for domestic affairs, previously campaigned to cease the sale of inexpensive alcohol, received some support from social media users who gave her their best alcoholic suggestions.

“It’s absolutely fine. I’m sorry your privacy was invaded,” writer and producer Simon Blackwell responded.

“No need to apologize..next time try Pink Gin with Rose Lemonade… very refreshing,” a tweet read.

