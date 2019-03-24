Diabetic inmate with HIV died after being left on cell floor for 21 hours without food or medicine, inquest reveals

An inmate has died at a jail in the United Kingdom after being left lying on the ground of her cell without food or medicine for nearly a day, according to an inquest.

Annabella Landsberg, who was diabetic and HIV positive, was reportedly restrained by four officers at HMP Peterborough in southeast England on Sept. 2, 2017. She was asked to stand up to receive her medication, but said she couldn't because she was having difficulty standing. One officer, Amy Moore, said when she attempted to step over Landsberg, the inmate grabbed her legs, which was when the other officers restrained her as she lay on the ground.

“She said her legs wouldn’t work, so she couldn’t stand up, and she was reaching at the sink. She was kicking her legs about, backwards and forwards. I thought she was trying to be difficult for staff,” Officer Amy Moore said, according to The Guardian.

She was then left overnight under observation by guards, who said she was "mumbling incoherently" throughout the night but was breathing and moving. No one, however, went to check on her during those 21 hours.

COP ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF VIDEO-TAPING A MAN'S EXPOSED GENITALS AND SHOWING HERSELF MAKING A 'MENTALLY ILL' PERSON TWERK

FAMILY SUING OVER GRATEFUL DEAD MEGA-FAN AND POT GROWER WHO AWS CRUSHED TO DEATH BY POLICE DRIVING A BULLDOZER

During an inquest following an investigation into her death, it was revealed that the on-duty prison nurse threw water on Landsberg as she lay on the ground, and referred to her as "pathetic."

She was taken to the hospital, where she died three days later. The 45-year-old mother of three was sent to jail on antisocial behavior charges in 2014, a designation that includes a wide array of crimes ranging from public urination to drug dealing. She was serving a four-year sentence for crimes committed under a suspended sentence, BBC reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She reportedly fled to the United Kingdom from her native Zimbabwe after being gang raped there. According to her sister Sandra, Landsberg's mental capacity and health deteriorated significantly after she was diagnosed with HIV in 2007.

The inquest into her death is still ongoing.