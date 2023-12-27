Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Death toll rises to 7 in Romania guesthouse fire, including 2 children

The blaze occurred in the village of Tohani in Prahova county, where 26 people were staying

Associated Press
Published
close
Tractor-trailer slams into New York bridge, sparking massive fire Video

Tractor-trailer slams into New York bridge, sparking massive fire

An 18-wheel tractor-trailer slammed into a railroad bridge in upstate New York Thursday, causing a massive explosion with flames rising to 200 feet into the night sky.

  • The death toll from a massive fire at a guesthouse in Romania has risen to seven people, including at least two children.
  • The fire occurred in the village of Tohani in Prahova county, where 26 people were staying at the guesthouse.
  • A second child's death was confirmed on Wednesday morning, and the search for those missing is ongoing.

The death toll from a massive fire at a guesthouse in Romania rose to seven people Wednesday morning, including at least two children, authorities said.

Emergency intervention teams were deployed to the blaze that erupted Tuesday morning in the village of Tohani in Prahova county, where 26 people were staying at the guesthouse, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

Photos of the aftermath of the blaze in local media showed the charred remains of the sprawling guesthouse as emergency workers searched through the rubble.

A GUESTHOUSE BLAZE IN ROMANIA LEAVES 6 PEOPLE DEAD AND SEVERAL OTHERS MISSING

Authorities confirmed the death of a second child Wednesday morning and said the search for missing persons was ongoing, but did not specify how many were still missing.

Burning guesthouse

A guesthouse is seen burning in Tohani, Romania, on Dec. 26, 2023. A huge fire at a guesthouse in Romania has left several people dead, including a child, and some people are missing, authorities said. (Romanian Emergency Services - ISU Prahova via AP)

Before the emergency authorities confirmed the fourth and fifth fatalities around noon on Tuesday, search and rescue teams had been set up to find five missing persons. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were among those listed as missing.

The emergency directorate said the directorate’s head, Raed Arafat, ordered a preliminary report to investigate what checks had been carried out at the guesthouse to help determine who was responsible for the tragedy. There was no immediate indication as to what caused the blaze.

1 DEAD, 3 HURT IN ROMANIAN BOARDING SCHOOL'S PARTIAL COLLAPSE

In the immediate aftermath of the blaze, authorities said 18 people had managed to escape the fire and that two of them were being treated for burns. The fire was extinguished Tuesday shortly after noon.

The affected area was about 1,000 square feet.