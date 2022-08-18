Death toll in Kabul mosque bombing rises to 21, Taliban says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The death toll from Wednesday's bombing at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, has been increased to 21, the Taliban announced Thursday.

No terror group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing at the country's capital, which struck during evening prayers. Initial reports stated that 10 people had been killed and roughly 21 injured. The Taliban now says at least 21 people were killed, and 33 others were injured.

The bombing also killed a prominent cleric, Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli, according to The Associated Press.

Taliban police vowed that "perpetrators of such crimes will soon be brought to justice and will be punished."

While no one has claimed responsibility, ISIS has ramped up similar attacks against the Taliban over the past year.

The bombing comes days after the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. military to withdraw from the country after 20 years of deployment there.

While a majority of Americans supported the withdrawal, Biden faced heavy criticism for his handling of the move. More than a dozen U.S. soldiers were killed in a bombing at the Kabul airport as they were securing it for evacuations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.