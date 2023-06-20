Expand / Collapse search
Deadly riot claims lives of 41 women in Honduran women's prison

During the incident many victims suffered from burns, reports also indicate some inmates were shot

Associated Press
A riot at a women's prison northwest of the Honduran capital has killed at least 41 women, most of them burned to to death, a Honduran police official said.

Yuri Mora, the spokesman for Honduras' national police investigation agency, said the riot broke out at the women’s prison in the town of Tamara, about 30 miles northwest of Tegucigalpa.

A police official in Honduras announced that a riot at a women's prison near the Honduran capital killed at least 41 women, where most of them were burned to death. (Photo by Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP via Getty Images)

Mora said most victims were burned, but there also were reports of inmates shot at the prison. Other officials said the riot was possibly related to corruption or gang control inside the prison.

