France

10 dead, others in critical condition after migrant vessel reportedly capsizes in English Channel

More than 2,000 people have arrived in Britain on small boats over the past week, data shows

Reuters
Published
  • At least 10 migrants died on Tuesday when their vessel capsized while crossing the Channel from France to Britain.
  • At least 10 people were left in critical condition, according to a French coast guard official.
  • French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is expected to visit the scene near Boulogne-sur-Mer later in the day.

At least 10 migrants died on Tuesday after the vessel they were in capsized on its way across the Channel from France to Britain, La Voix du Nord newspaper reported, with a major operation underway to rescue over 50 people.

A French coast guard spokesperson earlier said 10 people were in a critical condition.

The British coast guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a sign of the severity of the situation, CNews television said outgoing French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was expected on site, near the town of Boulogne-sur-Mer, later in the afternoon.

Migrant boat rescue

A small boat packed with migrants is rescued in the English Channel on Nov. 13, 2022. At least 10 migrants died on Tuesday after the vessel they were in capsized on its way across the Channel from France to Britain, La Voix du Nord newspaper reported, with a major operation underway to rescue over 50 people. (Andrew Aitchison / In pictures via Getty Images)

Tackling illegal immigration has been a priority for both the British and French governments. More than 2,000 people have arrived in Britain on small boats over the past seven days, according to UK government figures.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to work closer together to dismantle migrant smuggling routes.

The Channel is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong, making the crossing on small boats dangerous. In August, two people were found dead after a boat carrying migrants trying to cross the Channel ran into difficulties.