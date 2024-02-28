Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa

Day after election date set in Chad, opposition group attacks security agency in capital

The opposition group is known as the Socialist Party Without Borders, led by Yaya Dillo

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Several people were killed Wednesday in the central African country of Chad in what the government said was an attack by an opposition group on the national security agency’s office in the capital.

Government spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah said in a statement that the attack on the National State Security Agency, or ANSE, was carried out by The Socialist Party Without Borders. The group is led by Yaya Dillo, the current president’s cousin and a strong contender in the upcoming election.

SENEGALESE LEADERS PROPOSE JUNE ELECTIONS AFTER COURT REJECTS PRESIDENT'S DELAY

Koulamallah did not elaborate on who was killed or give the number of casualties but said that some of the attackers had been arrested and others were being pursued. "The situation is now totally under control," he said.

He said the attack followed the arrest earlier Wednesday of the opposition party's finance secretary for allegedly trying to assassinate the president of the country's supreme court.

Flag of Chad

This picture taken in Ndjamena on April 23, 2021 shows the Chad flag floating on a monument at the Place de la Nation during the late president Idriss Deby State funeral. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Chad’s interim president, Mahamat Deby Itno, seized power after his father who ran the country for more than three decades was killed fighting rebels in 2021. Last year, the government announced it was extending the 18-month transition for two more years, which led to protests across the country.

On Tuesday, the government announced that presidential election would be held on May 6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday afternoon the internet was cut in the capital and tensions remained high.