Daughter of WWII general to safeguard monuments

The daughter of respected Polish World War II Gen. Wladyslaw Anders has been appointed to head a council that preserves wartime monuments to Polish troops worldwide.

The appointment on Friday of Anna Maria Anders underscores the attention that the ruling conservative Law and Justice party is giving to Poland's history and struggles for independence.

During the war, Gen. Anders saved tens of thousands of Poles from Soviet captivity by organizing them into an army. The force left Soviet territory and fought alongside Western Allies in Africa and in Italy, including in the capture of Monte Cassino.

Anna Maria Anders said her priority will be to preserve the memory of her father and the troops buried at Monte Cassino, in Russia, in Britain and elsewhere.