Danish police: shots fired inside court building in Copenhagen; 1 killed, 1 wounded

Police say shots have been fired inside a court building in the capital Copenhagen, killing one person and seriously wounding a second.

In a statement Tuesday, police say a suspect has been arrested and a shotgun has been seized. There was no information on the victims or the suspect.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the Bailiff's court, behind the city hall.