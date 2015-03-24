Expand / Collapse search
Danish police: shots fired inside court building in Copenhagen; 1 killed, 1 wounded

By | Associated Press
    Police are seen outside Town Hall Square, Raadhuspladsen, in Copenhagen on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014. Police say shots have been fired inside a court building in the capital Copenhagen, killing one person and seriously wounding a second. In a statement Tuesday, police say a suspect has been arrested and a shotgun has been seized. There was no information on the victims or the suspect. The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the Bailiff's court, behind the city hall. (AP Photo/Finn Frandsen, POLFOTO) DENMARK OUT (The Associated Press)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Police say shots have been fired inside a court building in the capital Copenhagen, killing one person and seriously wounding a second.

In a statement Tuesday, police say a suspect has been arrested and a shotgun has been seized. There was no information on the victims or the suspect.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the Bailiff's court, behind the city hall.