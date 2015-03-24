Danish police: shots fired inside court building in Copenhagen; 1 killed, 1 wounded
COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Police say shots have been fired inside a court building in the capital Copenhagen, killing one person and seriously wounding a second.
In a statement Tuesday, police say a suspect has been arrested and a shotgun has been seized. There was no information on the victims or the suspect.
The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the Bailiff's court, behind the city hall.