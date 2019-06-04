Czech PM says EU report on businesses an 'attack' on country

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis says a confidential European Union report that established his former business empire poses a conflict of interest is an attack on his country.

Babis had to transfer ownership of his businesses to two trust funds when he was elected. The preliminary report leaked to multiple Czech media outlets in recent days concluded he still formally controls the businesses and is in a position to influence the EU subsidies they receive.

Babis says he would be a fool to do it.

A rally to demand his resignation is scheduled for later Tuesday.

In a speech to lawmakers, Babis called the EU findings untrue and called the report "an attack on the Czech Republic, an attack on the Czech interest, a destabilization of the Czech Republic."