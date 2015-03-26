Curacao PM suspends island's secret service agency

Curacao's prime minister has suspended the island's entire secret service agency, accusing agents of planning a coup in 2010.

Gerrit Schotte announced late Friday than an unidentified number of members would remain on paid leave pending a parliamentary investigation. He said the Dutch intelligence service will help restructure a new agency.

Schotte did not provide details about the allegations. He and the secret service agency have had several run-ins since the Dutch Caribbean island obtained greater autonomy in 2010 following the breakup of the Netherlands Antilles.

Curacao remains a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands with the Dutch monarch overseeing foreign affairs and defense.