Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 2, 2016

Cubans in Ecuador turn to Mexican Embassy for help in reaching United States

By | Fox News
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2015 file photo, a Cuban migrant's feet rests on a pair of feet flip flops designed with stars and stripes, while resting inside the public restroom of the border control building in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, border with Nicaragua. New U.S. statistics show nearly twice as many Cuban migrants reached the United States by foot and sea in the last three months of 2015 compared with the same period the year earlier, an exodus apparently fueled by the restoration of diplomatic relations between the former political foes. Department of Homeland Security figures show about 17,000 Cubans reached the United States from October through December. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2015 file photo, a Cuban migrant's feet rests on a pair of feet flip flops designed with stars and stripes, while resting inside the public restroom of the border control building in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, border with Nicaragua. New U.S. statistics show nearly twice as many Cuban migrants reached the United States by foot and sea in the last three months of 2015 compared with the same period the year earlier, an exodus apparently fueled by the restoration of diplomatic relations between the former political foes. Department of Homeland Security figures show about 17,000 Cubans reached the United States from October through December. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) – Scores of Cubans are camped out in front of Mexico's embassy in Ecuador, appealing for help in reaching the United States.

Among the group is Peter Borges, who says many spent all they had to reach Ecuador and cannot find work.

They apparently seek something like an international operation earlier this year that lifted thousands of Cubans from Costa Rica to Mexico, so that they could reach the U.S. Unlike any other nationality, Cubans are essentially granted residence if they reach U.S. territory.

Mexican Embassy press spokesman Francisco Hernandez says the Central American operation was an exceptional case to resolve an international problem.

Thousands of Cubans have come to Ecuador over the past decade seeking work or to use it as a setting-off point toward to the U.S.

Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram